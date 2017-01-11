Greenbrier County Continues the Search for a new Sheriff

Jan Cahill is in his final days as hte Sheriff of Greenbrier County and now he's preparing to take on his new role as the Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police. The county has begun their search for a replacement.

As Sheriff Cahill prepares to take on his new position with state police- he strongly believes his Chief Deputy Bruce Sloan is the man for the job. "I just think that's a no brainer and obvious pick for my replacement," said Sheriff Cahill.

According to the West Virginia State Law Cahill's replacement must be a Democrat. Chief Deputy Bruce Sloan recently switched to the Democratic Party at the end of December but some believe Sloan's change of parties is too recent to count.

Sheriff Cahill describes Sloan's recent switch as a non-issue and in his own words he says Sloan is the "most qualified" but in the end the decision lays in the hands of the county commissioners.

We want someone with law enforcement experience and investigative experience and someone who is known in the community," said a Greenbrier County Commissioner, Lowell Rose.

Lowell Rose is one of the 3 Greenbrier County Commissioners who will be deciding on who will take the sheriffs position.

Rose told 59 News the commissioners will have around 7 candidates to choose from. "I think we need to find the best person for the job," said Commissioner Rose. To find that person the commissioners are strongly considering Cahill's recommendations. "He's well liked and he's well known so we kind of have to take his recommendation seriously," said Commissioner Rose.

When I asked Rose about Sloan's party controversy, he said as far as he knows there isn't any. "He's changed at the end of last year so he's perfectly legal to take it," said Commissioner Rose.

However, by no means does that put him at the top of the list. Every candidate will be considered fairly. "We will interview all of them and talk to them and then make our decision," said Commissioner Rose.

The Greenbrier County Commissioners will hold a meeting January 24th where they will cast their votes for a new Sheriff. They also added that while Sloan's switch was recent, he went through all the necessary procedures to legally switch party affiliation.