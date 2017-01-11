UPDATE: Senior alert canceled woman found safe

Catherine Hemlepp is missing and could be in danger.

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 UPDATE:

According to Virginia State Troopers, a woman who sparked a Senior Alert in northern Virginia has been found safe. Catherine Hemlepp was located by law enforcement officers. Details on where she was found have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Winchester Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who is missing and could be in danger. Catherine B. Hemlepp, 80, was last seen on Jan. 10, 2017 in Fairfax County, VA.

Hemlepp is a white woman who stands 5-feet 7-inches tall. She weighs 150-pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing an orange vest and flowered pants.

According to investigators, Mrs. Hemlepp suffers from a cognitive disorder. She was last seen driving a 2017 Maroon Ford Escape with Pennsylvania tags. The license plate number is WR967P.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131. More details can be viewed at the Virginia Senior Alert System web site.