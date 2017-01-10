Mount Hope City Council passes Complete Streets Policy

The City Council of Mount Hope passed a Complete Streets Policy, an initiative to become a more bicycle and pedestrian friendly community. Riding your bike down the streets of Mount Hope might have become a little easier.

Members of the Mount Hope City Council passed the Complete Streets Policy during their meeting Tuesday night. The goal of the policy is to improve the safety throughout the city.

The policy also requires the city to consider all means of transportation, like riding your bicycle and walking, when planning transportation improvements. It's also a big part of Mount Hope's efforts to provide better walking and bike riding trails for their residents.

"We want to develop that just like other rail trails are built to be easily accessible, easily used gradual, grade trail good for any ability, or any person who wants to get a little bit of exercise and enjoy nature. We're also looking at making sure that we have safe routes throughout town not just for recreation and exercise but for getting to the places you simply need to go," said Andy Davis, Active Southern West Virginia Pedestrian and Bike Coordinator.

Active Southern West Virginia's Bike and Walk program, is also working with the city to create new trails and to provide better access to existing trails. Mount Hope is the first city Active Southern West Virginia has worked with for this initiative.

"We want to be a community that is friendly to bicyclists. We feel like the overall plan for the city, as we continue to take each step, that this is one step in that to help us in preparing the future and planning that we would just keep in mind where it is feasible to have access for biking and walking," said Michael Kessinger, Mount Hope Mayor.