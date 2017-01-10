WVU Upsets No. 1 Baylor in Morgantown

Written by: Mikinzy Boggs

It is a great night to be a Mountaineer wherever you may be. The West Virginia Mountaineers have defeated the number one nationally ranked Baylor Bears 89-68. Nathan Adrian led WVU with 22 points and 6 rebounds.

Throughout the opening ten minutes, Baylor tried to push through the Mountaineer pressure too often allowing 11 turnovers. It was all West Virginia through the first ten minutes as the Mountaineers led 17-10. WVU had attempted 8 more shots than the Bears. The Bears’ scoring leader was Johnathan Motley with 4 points, while Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 4 points.

The remaining minutes of the first half was in favor of the Mountaineers as well. WVU led the Bears 39-32 at the half. Nathan Adrian led the Mountaineers with 9 points, and 5 rebounds. If Mountaineer Nation can believe it, the Baylor Bears were actually shooting 8% higher than the Mountaineers, but were trailing by 7 at the half.

First Half Rebounds:

WVU: 13

Baylor: 25

First Half Shooting:

WVU: 15-36

Baylor: 12-24

First Half 3pt-Shooting:

WVU: 4-11

Baylor: 2-7

First Half Turnovers:

WVU: 5

Baylor: 16

First Half Free Throws:

WVU: 5-11

Baylor: 6-11

With 15:50 left to play in the second half the Mountaineers were looking unstoppable with a 50-37 lead. Baylor had committed 3 turnovers in less than 5 minutes, the Mountaineers were shooting 42%, and being led by Jevon Carter with 9 points. For the Bears to come back, they were going to have to find a way to slow the Mountaineers down.

Ten minutes left and the Mountaineers continued to hold onto their 12-point lead. Baylor’s Johnathan Motely was far from reaching his usual double-double numbers with having only 6 points, and 3 rebounds to this point in the game. Brandon Watkins had accrued 10 points and 3 rebounds by the second half ten minute mark.

Baylor allowed 29 turnovers by the time this game was over. Whether the Bears had a bad night or the Mountaineers had a phenomenal night, it’s arguable that the Bears were simply the final team to be beat and not truly the number one team in the nation.

Total Rebounds:

WVU: 32

Baylor: 41

Total Shooting:

WVU: 33-69

Baylor: 25-56

Total 3pt-Shooting:

WVU: 9-20

Baylor: 4-14

Total Turnovers:

WVU: 12

Baylor: 29

Total Free Throws:

WVU: 14-23

Baylor: 14-23

Baylor sat at the number one spot for less than a week before being dethroned by the Mountaineers, though being number one in January isn’t all it is cracked up to be. The Mountaineers will see these Bears again on February 27, only days before the Big 12 tournament begins. By that time this Baylor win might mean a lot, or very little. WVU will go on the road this Saturday January 14th to take on the Texas Longhorns at 4pm E.T. and will be aired on ESPN2.