Wyoming County community center facing financial woes

For nearly a decade the Bailysville Community Center has served as a safe haven for youth and adults in Wyoming County. A county that has seen its fair share of drug abuse and crime.

The center is a former high school and is currently owned by the Brenton Church of God. In addition to providing several community service events through out the year the center also houses a premier fitness center, however, if funds are not made available the center could be forced to close

"It's the blood and the heart of this area, if it wasn't for our churches and this community center we'd have nothing," Center President, Tommy Knotts said.

Since 2003, the school board has been helping out by paying roughly $16,000 a year to keep the lights on at the center but,

due to the declining coal industry and a decrease in enrollment, starting in April 1 the board can no longer afford assisting the center with its utility bills. especially since the building no longer belongs to the School Board.



"The board of education is taking every step proactively to remain fiscally responsible and solvent entity that's our responsibility to the children of Wyoming County and the citizens and tax payers of Wyoming county," Deidre Cline said. Cline is the Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools. "We are in financial times where literally every dollar matters and we have to be able to use that to continue resources for our employees and for our students and to be as I said fiscally responsible."



Knotts said that he's remaining positive and hopeful that residents and alumni can come together and help financially to keep the center up and running.

"I think the overcoming is coming together and every person doing what they can do. Some might be able to do a lot, some might be able to give a penny or a dime or quarter or whatever it is we are going to put it in the kitty to meet the challenge that we have been given."

In response to the financial situation the center is accepting donations from the public. Donations can be mailed to the center at P.O. BOX 353 Brenton, WV 24818