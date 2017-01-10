Rhodell Chooses Familiar Building to Replace Town Hall

Rhodell will go back to using its previous town hall after the current building burned down in a fire on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Patricia Fortner, Rhodell mayor, walked up to the window where her office used to be with a heavy heart on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Smoke was still coming out of the town hall building that morning.

"It's hard to bounce back from that," Fortner said. "It's hard to make the town look good, and make people want to come here when they come by as see buildings that's been destroyed and nothing there anymore. It's just a ghost town. It's hard to keep it going."

But Fortner knows that she must push Rhodell past this devastation. She and the council have chosen a familiar building to replace their town hall.

"We're just going to try to gather up what we can, and move back to our previous city hall building that we had and rebuild," Fortner said.

After losing everything in the fire, Rhodell officials are in desperate need of office supplies and furniture for their town hall. So the Raleigh County Commission has agreed to donate used chairs, desks, computers and more.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver has also recommended the town undergo a drastic change to move forward: give up its charter. That way the county can do more to support Rhodell financially.

"We can only do so much, I mean they're still a municipality according to the state of West Virginia," Tolliver said. "And how much can we, by law, help the municipality?"

Fortner said for Rhodell to give up its charter, she and the council would have to put it on the upcoming ballot. Fortner told us it will be discussed in the near future with her council.

The next election for Rhodell is coming up the second week of June, 2017.

