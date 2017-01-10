SNID Program Aimed At Helping Special Needs Residents In A Disaster Officially Launched In Tazewell County

Dispatchers in Tazewell County will now be able to assist special needs residents quicker and effectively thanks to the Specials Needs in Disasters program. It was officially launched on Tuesday January 10, 2017. The program allows dispatchers to have the location and information of special needs residents, so they can send units to them in the case of a disaster. The RSVP program at Clinch Valley Community Action and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office spent a few years putting this program together.

Executive Director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program Susan White said, "It answers a lot of questions. As Regina Sayers, Executive Director of Appalachia Agency, said in our very first meeting, it's very difficult to serve people when you don't know where they are. This is one way of knowing where they are and what their needs are and what they're needs are in the time of disaster especially if evacuation is required."

Chief Dispatcher Shannon Yost said SNID is going to be very beneficial to the dispatchers.

Yost said, "It gives our dispatchers the information needed to give the vital information that the EMS services need, law enforcement. It kind of gives them a heads up as to what they need to have with them in order to evacuate that person safely."

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said this program will help in responding to rural communities.

Hieatt said, "It takes us so long sometimes for emergency personnel to get to some of the far corners of our community so having that knowledge before hand of what's going on there is going to help us."

They also launched a program called My Daily Call where people who are homebound can receive an automated checkup call everyday. If you would like more details on how to sign up for both programs, you can contact the RSVP program at CVCA at 276-988-5583.