Firefighter Croy Named 2016 Firefighter of The Year In Princeton - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Firefighter Croy Named 2016 Firefighter of The Year In Princeton

Firefighter Croy Named 2016 Firefighter of The Year In Princeton

Posted: Updated:

Princeton Firefighter Charlie Croy was named the 2016 Firefighter Of The Year for the Princeton Fire Department on January 9, 2017.  Croy was given a plaque and certificate at the Princeton City Council meeting Monday night.  Fire Chief Chad Bailey said they do not give out the award every year,only when they see someone going above and beyond.

Croy said, "It's a huge honor and I really appreciate it.  I'm going to do everything I can to live up to it and try again next year."

The last award was given out in 2013.  We are told this is the second time Croy has received this award.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.