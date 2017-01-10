Firefighter Croy Named 2016 Firefighter of The Year In Princeton

Princeton Firefighter Charlie Croy was named the 2016 Firefighter Of The Year for the Princeton Fire Department on January 9, 2017. Croy was given a plaque and certificate at the Princeton City Council meeting Monday night. Fire Chief Chad Bailey said they do not give out the award every year,only when they see someone going above and beyond.

Croy said, "It's a huge honor and I really appreciate it. I'm going to do everything I can to live up to it and try again next year."

The last award was given out in 2013. We are told this is the second time Croy has received this award.