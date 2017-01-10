Former McDowell County Deputies Now Hired As Princeton Police Officers

There are 2 new police officers at the Princeton Police Department. Police Chief John Howell said Aaron Green and Anthony Epperson were both former McDowell County Sheriff's Deputies and are now Princeton Police Officers. Howell said Green was laid off and Epperson was possibly at risk of being laid off in McDowell County. Green started the job about 3 weeks ago and was officially sworn in on January 9, 2017. Epperson's first day is January 11, 2017 and he'll be sworn in at a later date.

Howell said, "It's very convenient for the city you know we save money. I don't have to send neither one of these officers to the state police academy for training. I don't have to pay for that. I don't have to pay for their equipment to use at the academy as far as uniforms and stuff like that. I'm getting 2 certified guys that know police work."

The Princeton Police Department now has 22 officers.