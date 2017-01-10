Dual Credit College Courses Coming to Fayette County High Schools

Have you ever wondered what college would be like if you could enter as a sophomore? Students in Fayette County will soon be able to, which will save parents money. Dual credit classes will be implemented in all Fayette County High Schools in the fall, but it's already being offered at Oak Hill High School. Tega McGuffin, a dual credit U.S. history teacher, enjoys being able to help students earn college credits in high school. She said "the students are very interested because it gives them a chance to get caught up on college credit or do college credit before they even enter college. The goal is to have them start as sophomores in college after they graduate high school with enough credits to actively effectively skip their freshman year."

Oak hill high school assistant principal, Katie Hayes, was instrumental in getting the program into the high school prior to the fall of 2017. She told us "this has been kind of last minute, getting everything put together. However, we're really excited to get it started this semester instead of having to wait until next fall to roll everything out. We're hopeful by next fall we'll also be able to add a dual credit music appreciation and perhaps a math class as well."

The dual credit courses are offered through different colleges, like New River Community and Technical and Glenville State. AP credit is different from dual credit. There is no cumulative test in May, that awards students college credit based on their score. And instructors need training for their specific subject. Katie Hayes, oak hill assistant principal, added "And we have a group of students who are in honors classes maybe not necessarily advanced placement but who could successfully a college class and get the credit where they may not pass an AP test. "

