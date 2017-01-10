Marlinton man killed in collision on Route 219

One man is killed in a head on collision in Greenbrier County and a second man is send to the hospital. Deputies said the accident happened at around 7:21 .m. on Monday Jan. 9, 2017.

According to investigators John Mazzuchelli, 51, of Duncan, SC was traveling on U.S. Route 219 near Renick, WV. He was headed North and moved into the southbound lane to pass a tractor-trailer when he hit a car headed South. That car was driven by Roger Cain, 72, of Marlinton, WV.

Cain was taken to a hospital in Roanoke where he later died of his injuries. Mazzuchelli was arrested and charged with Negligent Homicide. He was arraigned and released on bond.