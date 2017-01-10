Guns stolen in Scarbro break-in

A family is concerned after they return home to find their house had been broken into and their guns were missing. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office confirm that they are investigating the burglary in Scarbro, WV.

Details are limited at this time, and the investigation is still open. The homeowner said they came home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 and found several guns were taken along with other items. The family said they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said "There's rumors going around that this was a home invasion, it was not a home invasion. Um, there was about a 45 minute gap. We found evidence that someone was above the hill of the residence and noticed the owners leave. They then broke into the house."

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-4304 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can be left anonymously both on the tip line or by using the P3 Tips App.