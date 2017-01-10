Kanawha County Commissioner tapped to head revenue department

The Governor-Elect is announcing more choices for this cabinet when he takes office in mid-January. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, Jim Justice announced he had chosen Dave Hardy to serve at the secretary for the West Virginia Department of Revenue.

Hardy is currently a Kanawha County Commissioner. According to a release from the Governor-Elect, Hardy is a practicing attorney and a Certified Public Accountant He has also taught courses in accounting and public policy at WVU Tech, University of Charleston and West Virginia State University.

"Dave Hardy has the experience to help my administration conquer the budget crisis," said Gov.-Elect Justice. "Dave Hardy is a real asset for our team because he knows how to pass a responsible budget. Our state finances are a mess and require a watchful eye over every penny. We will not achieve greatness until we get out of the financial hole."

Hardy is attributed with passing 21 balanced budgets for Kanawha County and the City of Charleston. He will resign from the Kanawha County Commission effective at Midnight on Jan. 19, and officially start his new position the next day to avoid any overlap.