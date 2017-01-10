Grilled Cheese Sandwich Dispute Leads to Armed Standoff With Pol - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Dispute Leads to Armed Standoff With Police

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) - A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a Maryland man to fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself for hours.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He says the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.

The wife and daughter were able to safely leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.

No one was injured. Police took the man to a hospital for an evaluation. Vinson says the man will face charges.

