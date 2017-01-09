Rainelle Meadow Garden Nursing Home employees gather for peaceful prayer vigil

Dozens of Meadow Garden Nursing Home employees and Rainelle community members came together Monday night for a peaceful prayer vigil for better pay and incentives.

"We're here tonight to show the public that our company is not wanting to work with us, they're making life very difficult on us right now. All we're asking for is a three year contract. The three year contact ensures us three years worth of guaranteed jobs, three years worth of insurance caps, three years worth of raises and that's all we're asking for," said Jennifer McCoy, Meadow Garden Dietary Cook.

McCoy was one of the several employees praying that Stonerise Healthcare, the parent company of Meadow Garden, would extend their contracts from a year and a half to three years. They're hoping the three year contract will help give employees a sense of job security and the guarantee of better benefits.

"I wanted to come here tonight to support my brothers and sisters of Rainelle. We're all the same union, we're all the same company and they deserve a three year contract," said Carol Lafferty, Service Employees International Union West Virginia Vice President.

Although Carol already has a three year contract working for the Meadow Garden in Beckley, she knows they could face the same problem in July, when their contracts expire.

Leigh Ann Day represents the Service Employees International Union. She says a three year contract has been normal for Meadow Bridge employees, that is until the nursing home was bought out more than a year ago by Stonerise Healthcare.

"We're praying that the company does right by these members and gives a three year agreement with the guarantees of a wage increase every year of the agreement, as well as the security of the seniority and the benefits that come with having a union shop," said Day.

The Executive Director of Meadow Garden, Brenda Holster, told us this evening in part, "the primary focus of everyone associated with Meadow Garden continues to be providing outstanding care to our residents. We remain committed to negotiating a fair contract with our union represented employees and look forward to productive talks in the coming days."