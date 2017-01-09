5 arrested in Raleigh County meth lab bust

Deputies in Raleigh County arrested five people in connection to a meth lab in the Surveyor area on Saturday, Jan 7.

According to Raleigh County Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday, deputies were dispatched for a child welfare check on Griffith Hollow Road. However, no children were present.

Deputies on scene did observe various items associated with the operation of a clandestine meth lab. Members from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force later worked to document and disassemble the meth lab.

Danielle Honaker, 24, of Arnett, Joshua Farmer, 31, of Surveyor, Richard Cox, 35, of Arnett, William Short, 44, of Surveryor and Bobbie Farmer, 37, of Arnett were arrested for their involvement in the operation of the meth lab.

Deputies tell 59 News 19 vials of suspected methamphetamines were recovered at the home.