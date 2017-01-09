YMCA Offering Snow Day Care For Children

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia offers assistance to parents in Raleigh County who have to work while their kids are off, on a snow day.

Its program is called, "School Day Out." Parents can drop off their kids at 7:30 a.m. for a full day of activities, including swimming and basketball. Lunch is also provided for the children if they need it.

"I think it's super important for parents, especially today," Ryan Gilkerson, YMCA membership and wellness director, said. "Both parents could be working, it's kind of tough to take a day off from your job. So this is a great option for them."

The program is $10 per child for YMCA members or $20 for non-members. Kids must be picked up by 5:30 p.m. the latest.

It's available anytime Raleigh County Schools cancel school, or there is a holiday. The YMCA takes up to 20 children for the program each time.

