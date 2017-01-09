Raleigh County Assistant Superintendent Explains Snow Day

Every county in southern West Virginia held school today besides Raleigh County and Mercer County.

Raleigh County school administrators said they made the call to cancel school on Sunday night, Jan. 8, 2017, in fear that buses wouldn't be safe on roads in rural areas of the county.

They also didn't want children outside waiting for the buses in dangerously cold temperatures. The assistant superintendent said canceling school today was a move to be more safe than sorry.

"It's something we don't want to do, but at the same time, you got to assess exactly what the weather is and what it could be," Miller Hall, Raleigh County assistant superintendent, said. "And we watched the radar a lot, and it said the wind chills were going to be below zero."

Raleigh County Schools are down to eight snow days after using one on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 and Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Hall said he believes school will be back in session by Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Mercer County School administrators have yet to return our phone call.

