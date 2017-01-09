Structural concerns delay search for safe

10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 UPDATE:

A fire that destroyed the town hall in Rhodell has left leaders with an additional concern. They have not found the safe that was in the building when the fire took place.

Rhodell Mayor Patricia Fortner said the safe weighs around 700 pounds. She believes it may be buried under the rubble, but a fire marshal told town leaders that the walls of the building are not structurally sound and could fall. They are bringing in equipment to stabilize the building so the search can continue.

In the meantime, the town government is being run out of another building.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rhodell is in need of a new town hall, after it went up in flames the early hours of Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017.

No one was inside when it happened. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

Five different fire departments responded. But their efforts were not enough to save the building or anything inside.

"It's a total loss," Zach Honaker, Coal City assistant fire chief, said. "There's nothing left. What isn't burned has smoke and water damage, and 90 percent of the structure is gone."

As firefighters arrived to the scene on Coal City Road, they immediately ran into a problem getting water. Honaker said a fire hydrant that sits several hundred feet away from Rhodell town hall was frozen.

So he and the other fire fighters had to use a different hydrant, that worked, in Helen about a few miles away from the scene.

"Anywhere that it's going to be negative temperatures, the hydrants are going to freeze," Honaker said. "Majority of the time, we don't have any problems. But the older, and the condition of the hydrants, we will have problems with them."

Now Rhodell officials must find a new place to serve as their town hall. Rhodell firefighters say there is a building across the street from the current town hall that could be used.

The State Fire Marshals Office is looking into what caused the fire. Patricia Fortner, Rhodell mayor, was not available at the scene for comment.

