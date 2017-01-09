Applications For Volunteer Firefighters Now Being Accepted At Pr - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Applications For Volunteer Firefighters Now Being Accepted At Princeton Fire Department

Applications For Volunteer Firefighters Now Being Accepted At Princeton Fire Department

Posted: Updated:

Applications are now being accepted for a volunteer firefighter position at the Princeton Fire Department.  Princeton Fire Chief Chad Bailey said applicants must be 18 or older and have a valid driver's license.  He said they will be given drug screens and background checks. 

Bailey said, "We're just looking for somebody that's dedicated, somebody that can put in a lot of time.  We train once a week on Tuesday nights from 6 to 9."

Anyone interested in applying can stop by the Princeton Fire Department on Courthouse Road in Princeton.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.