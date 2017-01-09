Applications For Volunteer Firefighters Now Being Accepted At Princeton Fire Department

Applications are now being accepted for a volunteer firefighter position at the Princeton Fire Department. Princeton Fire Chief Chad Bailey said applicants must be 18 or older and have a valid driver's license. He said they will be given drug screens and background checks.

Bailey said, "We're just looking for somebody that's dedicated, somebody that can put in a lot of time. We train once a week on Tuesday nights from 6 to 9."

Anyone interested in applying can stop by the Princeton Fire Department on Courthouse Road in Princeton.