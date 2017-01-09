Rainelle Medical Center Expands their Services throughout Greenbrier County

One Greenbrier County medical center is expanding their services throughout the county.

Rainelle Medical Center has a satellite office in Maxwelton off Airport Road.

The facility has seen such a positive response since it opened in July which is why they decided to open another one.

This new facility will sit just down the hill from their current one on Industrial Drive.

The facility will include a dental clinic, pharmacy and a full family practice.

"I wanted to expand to this area because I think there's a great need for the under served for people who don't have insurance or don't have great insurance and we offer a sliding fee for those individuals," said Doctor Pan Butcher with the Rainelle Medical Center.

This was all made possible from federal grant money, which is paying for all of the costs. The building is still under construction but expected to be completed by February.