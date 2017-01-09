Greenbrier Valley Airport Resumes Full Services with Via Air

One local airport here in Southern West Virginia has partnered back up with a service offering flights at a very low cost.

Via Air has resumed their service with Greenbrier Valley Airport.

An emergency meeting was held Friday afternoon when the airport's governing body and the Air carrier decided to continue the service that was suspended on New Year's Eve.

"Via Airlines as of now will have an abbreviated schedules and will resume a full service next week. Not only Via Airlines but Greenbrier Valley Airport are committed to this region are committed to providing safe and affordable service to the people of this region," said Greenbrier Valley Airport's Manager, Stephen Snyder.

While Snyder couldn't go into detail as to why this happened or what even caused it, he said his goal is to provide the best service to his customers.