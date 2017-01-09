Justice Appoints Greenbrier County Sheriff as the Superintendent of WV State Police

Greenbrier County Sheriff, Jan Cahill is preparing to take on his new position as the Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

"It was not a split second decision and Governor-elect Jim Justice could tell you that, I struggled with it back and forth," said Sheriff Cahill.

As the Greenbrier County Sheriff for the last 5 years, Cahill said this was one of the hardest decisions he's been faced with. "I've really gotten close to a lot of people in this community. After the tragic floods you get to meet a lot of the families that had been affected," said Sheriff Cahill

It wasn't until speaking with his colleagues when he realized becoming the Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police was the opportunity of a lifetime in his longtime law enforcement career. "I fell like we have made a difference now I'm able to do that on the level of the entire state, it's a unique opportunity and probably a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Sheriff Cahill

With 27 years of experience under his belt, Cahill started out his career with the West Virginia State Police and now he's returning to those roots. "It doesn't really seem like I've been out of that job that long, if any but now I'm going back to lead the agency," said Sheriff Cahill

As he prepares to make his move, Cahill feels like he's leaving Greenbrier County in good hands as he already has a replacement in mind. "I think it would be a seamless transition for my Chief Deputy Bruce Sloan to fill my spot," said Sheriff Cahill

Honored and humble, Cahill will spend his last week in office as the sheriff before he takes on his new role with the West Virginia State Police. "At the end of the day after 3 weeks of going back and forth, I figured it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," said Sheriff Cahill.

Tomorrow morning (1/9) Greenbrier County will meet to discuss potential candidates to appoint for replacing Sheriff Cahill.