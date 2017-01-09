Saving Money as a New Year's Resolution

One popular New Year's resolution that people choose is to save money. Planning for the future is always a good idea, especially if you have kids wanting to go to college or want to retire. Two popular ways outside of setting up a retirement plan, are to budget monthly expenses and cut miscellaneous spending. In case of an emergency, having an extra stash of money is helpful when an unexpected situation occurs. Erin Hampton, United Bank Sales and Services Representative, said " I always at least like to have a cushion personally of a thousand dollars, myself. That will get you through at least probably a month depending on what your bills and things are. But a thousand dollars is always a good start to have. I mean more is always great if you have that option." Hampton added that you could even start putting away money for Christmas, later this year.