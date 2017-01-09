Last First Day of Classes in Montgomery for WVU Tech

The Golden Bears of WVU Tech are starting their last first day at the Montgomery campus. In the college town of Montgomery, the WVU Tech era is coming to an end. Tyesha White is a sophomore and she will be making the transition to Beckley in the fall and she's excited about it. She said, " I am because um because it's my first time in West Virginia, I really haven't seen much of it. So going to a different area gives me enough time, more time to explore what's around there and then there's more resources available." The school has been based in Montgomery since 1895, when it was called Montgomery Preparatory School. White is from New York and it took some time to adjust to Montgomery. She added " I'm used to buildings everywhere, traffic, a whole lot of people and here it's like completely the opposite. So it is a really big change, but I was surprised that I actually got used to it really quickly to where as I'd go home and be like okay I'm used to being in West Virginia. I can't wait to go back to school."

Jen Wood Cunningham, Director of University Relations at WVU Tech, acknowledges that sometimes their current location has been an issue. She said, " you know, an opportunity for us to grow and engage with more high schools, um, do more STEM outreach. Really able to do more than what we've been able to do in the past just because of distance and and transportation and those type of things. We'll be able to make it to a high school to do a project or support effort, um in a few minutes rather than an hour or an hour and a half."

But White acknowledges how big of an impact the school has had on the local community. She said, "The campus in Montgomery is like one of the where most people are and people that live here, they come to here to use the pool and everything. And most of the students, all the restaurants and stuff is usually we're their number one customers so I am kind of worried about how it's going to be in Montgomery when we leave."

There are 1,200 students between the campuses in Montgomery and Beckley this year. Many students are excited to call Beckley their new home. All classes will be held in there starting in August. The last day of classes on the Montgomery campus is April 28, 2017, right before final exams and graduation.