Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog Bites

What You Need

9 slices of bacon, cut in half

6 wieners, cut in thirds

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

¼ tsp. ground red pepper (cayenne)

Make It

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Wrap 1 bacon piece around each wiener piece; roll in combined sugar and pepper to evenly coat.

Place, seam-sides down, in foil-lined rimmed baking sheet.

Bake 22 to 24 minutes or until bacon is crisp and golden brown, turning after 12 minutes.