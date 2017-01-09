Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog Bites
What You Need
9 slices of bacon, cut in half
6 wieners, cut in thirds
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
¼ tsp. ground red pepper (cayenne)
Make It
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Wrap 1 bacon piece around each wiener piece; roll in combined sugar and pepper to evenly coat.
Place, seam-sides down, in foil-lined rimmed baking sheet.
Bake 22 to 24 minutes or until bacon is crisp and golden brown, turning after 12 minutes.
