Touchdown Poke Cupcakes

What You Need

1 pkg. (2-layer size) white cake mix

1 cup boiling water

1 pkg. (3 Oz.) JELL-0 Gelatin, any flavor

1 tub (8 oz.) COOL WHIP Whipped Topping, thawed

1 ½ cups ready-to-spread chocolate frosting

¼ cup white decorating icing

Make It

Heat oven 350 degrees.

Prepare cake batter using the egg white version, and bake in 24 paper-lined muffin cups as directed on package. Cool in pans 15 min. Pierce cupcakes with large fork at ½ - inch intervals.

Add boiling water to gelatin mix; stir with whisk 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Spoon over cupcakes. Refrigerate 3 hours.

Frost cupcakes with COOL WHIP. Draw footballs on cupcakes with frosting. Use decorating icing to draw the laces.