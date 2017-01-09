Touchdown Poke Cupcakes
What You Need
1 pkg. (2-layer size) white cake mix
1 cup boiling water
1 pkg. (3 Oz.) JELL-0 Gelatin, any flavor
1 tub (8 oz.) COOL WHIP Whipped Topping, thawed
1 ½ cups ready-to-spread chocolate frosting
¼ cup white decorating icing
Make It
Heat oven 350 degrees.
Prepare cake batter using the egg white version, and bake in 24 paper-lined muffin cups as directed on package. Cool in pans 15 min. Pierce cupcakes with large fork at ½ - inch intervals.
Add boiling water to gelatin mix; stir with whisk 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Spoon over cupcakes. Refrigerate 3 hours.
Frost cupcakes with COOL WHIP. Draw footballs on cupcakes with frosting. Use decorating icing to draw the laces.
WVNS-TV
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.