What You Need

1-1/2 lbs. of lean ground beef

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tbs. chili powder

1 can (14 1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained

½ cup water

1 can (15 1/2 oz.) kidney beans, rinsed

1/3 cup A-1 Original Sauce

Make It

Brown meat with peppers, onions and garlic in large saucepan.  Stir in chili powder; cook and stir 1 minute.

Stir in tomatoes and water.  Bring to boil; cover.  Simmer on low heat 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add beans and steak sauce, mix well.  Simmer, covered, 5 minutes.

