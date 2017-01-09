A-1 Chili

What You Need

1-1/2 lbs. of lean ground beef

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tbs. chili powder

1 can (14 1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained

½ cup water

1 can (15 1/2 oz.) kidney beans, rinsed

1/3 cup A-1 Original Sauce

Make It

Brown meat with peppers, onions and garlic in large saucepan. Stir in chili powder; cook and stir 1 minute.

Stir in tomatoes and water. Bring to boil; cover. Simmer on low heat 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add beans and steak sauce, mix well. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes.