A-1 Chili
What You Need
1-1/2 lbs. of lean ground beef
1 large green pepper, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
3 tbs. chili powder
1 can (14 1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
½ cup water
1 can (15 1/2 oz.) kidney beans, rinsed
1/3 cup A-1 Original Sauce
Make It
Brown meat with peppers, onions and garlic in large saucepan. Stir in chili powder; cook and stir 1 minute.
Stir in tomatoes and water. Bring to boil; cover. Simmer on low heat 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add beans and steak sauce, mix well. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes.
WVNS-TV
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.