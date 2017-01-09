Spicy Guacamole Dip

What You Need

4 ripe avocados

3 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice (1 lemon)

8 dashes hot pepper sauce

½ cup small-diced red onion (1 small onion)

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 medium tomato, seeded and small-diced

Multi-grain chips for serving

Make It

Cut avocados in half, remove the pits and scoop the flesh out of their shells into a large bowl. Immediately add the lemon juice, hot pepper sauce, onion, garlic, salt and pepper and toss well. Slice through the avocados in the bowl until they are finely diced. Add the tomato. Mix well and taste for salt and pepper. Serve with chips.