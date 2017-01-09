West Virginia House leaders chosen for legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead has announced leaders of the Republican-controlled chamber for the 60-day legislative business session that begins in February.

Lawmakers are next scheduled to convene Wednesday to formally install leaders.

According to Armstead, a Kanawha County Republican, the majority leader will continue to be Delegate Daryl Cowles from Morgan County.

Delegate Carol Miller of Huntington will be new majority whip.

Armstead says the group "is committed to taking bold steps" and pursuing policies to rebuild the state economy and improve residents' quality of life.

Finance Committee chairman will again be Delegate Eric Nelson of Charleston.

The Health and Human Resources Committee will be chaired by Delegate Joe Ellington of Mercer County.

