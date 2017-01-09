Kickoff Pepper Dip
What You Need
1 pkg. Cream Cheese, softened
½ cup Mayonnaise (can use light Mayo)
¼ lb. 4 oz. Velveeta, cut into 1/4 inch cubes
3 jalapeno peppers, seeded, finely chopped
12 Ritz Crackers, crushed
1 tbsp. butter, melted
1 green onion, sliced
Make It
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat cream cheese and mayo in medium bowl until blended. Stir in Velveeta and peppers; spread onto bottom of 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray. Top with combined cracker crumbs and butter.
Bake 20 minutes or until heated through.
Top with green onions.
