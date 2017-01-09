Kickoff Pepper Dip

What You Need

1 pkg. Cream Cheese, softened

½ cup Mayonnaise (can use light Mayo)

¼ lb. 4 oz. Velveeta, cut into 1/4 inch cubes

3 jalapeno peppers, seeded, finely chopped

12 Ritz Crackers, crushed

1 tbsp. butter, melted

1 green onion, sliced

Make It

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat cream cheese and mayo in medium bowl until blended. Stir in Velveeta and peppers; spread onto bottom of 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray. Top with combined cracker crumbs and butter.

Bake 20 minutes or until heated through.

Top with green onions.