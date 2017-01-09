Parmesan Garlic Wings - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Parmesan Garlic Wings

What You Need

1 lb. chicken wings

1-2 tbsp. vegetable oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 stick melted butter

 4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

¾ cup shredded Parmesan, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

Caesar dressing for dipping

Make It

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Toss chicken wings with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place a wire rack on top of a baking sheet.  Place wings on top of wire rack and baked until golden and crispy, 50 to 55 minutes.

In a large bowl, stir together melted butter, garlic, parsley, Parmesan, and crushed red pepper flakes.  Add wings and toss until completely coated.

Place on a serving platter, sprinkle with more Parmesan and serve with Caesar dressing.

