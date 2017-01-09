Parmesan Garlic Wings
What You Need
1 lb. chicken wings
1-2 tbsp. vegetable oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 stick melted butter
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley
¾ cup shredded Parmesan, plus more for garnish
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
Caesar dressing for dipping
Make It
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Toss chicken wings with oil and season with salt and pepper.
Place a wire rack on top of a baking sheet. Place wings on top of wire rack and baked until golden and crispy, 50 to 55 minutes.
In a large bowl, stir together melted butter, garlic, parsley, Parmesan, and crushed red pepper flakes. Add wings and toss until completely coated.
Place on a serving platter, sprinkle with more Parmesan and serve with Caesar dressing.
