Health secretary joining West Virginia United Health System

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Health and Human Resources Secretary Karen Bowling has been appointed to a post with West Virginia United Health System.

West Virginia University announced Bowling will be vice president of care delivery transformation. A news release said she will be responsible for leading transformation of the system's model to one that is largely outcome- or risk-based. CEO and President Albert Wright Jr. said the idea is to help people stay healthy with new ways of delivering and managing care.

Bowling has been secretary of health and human resources since July 2013. Gov.-elect Jim Justice last week named Bill Crouch to succeed Bowling as secretary.

