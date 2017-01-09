Multiple fire departments battle fire in Rhodell - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Multiple fire departments battle fire in Rhodell

By Meghan Carr, Morning Anchor
Rhodell -

Seven fire departments battle a structure fire in Raleigh County during the morning hours on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.  Rhodell, Coal City, Sophia Area fire departments, and several others responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. As of 9 a.m. all fire departments were still on scene.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office were also called out to the scene. Jan Care was also called to the scene. No word on the type of injuries or if injuries were sustained. 

