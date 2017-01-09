Police: West Virginia homeless man accused in machete attack - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police: West Virginia homeless man accused in machete attack

Charleston police say a homeless man has been charged in a machete attack on another homeless man, who was then thrown into a frigid river.
The attack occurred Sunday morning in the Kanawha City section of Charleston.
Police Lt. Steve Cooper says 23-year-old Brian Thompson of Charleston was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. Cooper says 19-year-old victim Brandon Robinson hasn't been located and could be dead. A police diver search was suspended due to cold temperatures.
Cooper says witnesses reported Thompson allegedly repeated hit Robinson with a machete, stomped on his head, then dragged him and threw him in the Kanawha River.
Thompson was taken to the South Charleston Regional Jail to await arraignment. Jail records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.

