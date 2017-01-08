YMCA hosts family day in Beckley

If you're looking for some fun activities to stay out of the cold, you might want to head over to the YMCA in Beckley. Today is family day at the gym and they're celebrating with activities like dance classes, swimming, basketball and a family walk on their newly renovated track. Families with children twelve and older can also work out together in their wellness center.

"I like to see the unity and the support the families give each other when they come out. When you have mothers and fathers coming out and getting themselves in shape they're giving good habits to their children too. Once you feed your children these good, healthy habits of exercise and good dieting then it just keeps going," said Sue Burton, YMCA Health and Fitness Instructor.

To help celebrate family day the "Y" was giving out free t-shirts to anyone who visited the gym