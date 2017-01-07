Arson Suspect Arrested in Fayette County

A Glen jean man is behind bars after an early morning house fire on January 7th, in Fayette County.



Sheriff Mike Fridley says the house fire happened Saturday morning around 3 AM. It was at a home on McKell Avenue in Glen Jean.

While putting out the fire, authorities were notified that a neighbor saw a man running away from the home right before the fire started.

After an investigation by an arson specialist, deputies arrested this John Ross. Ross is charged with felony offenses of Nightime Burglary and First Degree Arson. He is now in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment. The fire remains under investigation.