Arson Suspect Arrested in Fayette County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Arson Suspect Arrested in Fayette County

Posted: Updated:

A Glen jean man is behind bars after an early morning house fire on January 7th, in Fayette County.


Sheriff Mike Fridley says the house fire happened Saturday morning around 3 AM. It was at a home on McKell Avenue in Glen Jean.
While putting out the fire, authorities were notified that a neighbor saw a man running away from the home right before the fire started. 

After an investigation by an arson specialist, deputies arrested this John Ross. Ross is charged with felony offenses of Nightime Burglary and First Degree Arson. He is now in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment. The fire remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.