Governor-elect Justice Appoints Greenbrier County Sheriff to Superintendent of WV State Police

Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed a 27 year law enforcement veteran to be Superintendent of West Virginia State Police.

Current Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill will now serve in the role of Superintendent. Cahill began his career in law Enforcement in 1989 with the state Police. He retired from that force in 2012, the same year he was elected to his first term as Sheriff of Greenbrier County.

He has a storied career as Sheriff which includes re-establishing the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task force. Cahill also served in the United States Marine Corps.