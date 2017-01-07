Car sales reach record height nationally and locally

There were many highs and lows in 2016. One market in particular that saw record sales included automakers. 59 News spoke with a car salesman in Princeton about their successful year in sales.

According to Forbes, 2016 was the seventh straight year of rising car sales. Information from Auto Data says Americans bought 17.55 million cars and trucks in 2016. That's all thanks to lower gas prices, an improving economy and low interest rates.

Robert Ramey is seeing those statistics to be true, locally. He believes his dealership's successful sales year is all because of a slow but steady growth in the job market.

"We're seeing a growth in our local job market so I think that's going to contribute to a better year in 2017 for this region as opposed to the metro area. I look for more gains here locally," said Ramey, Ramey Automotive Group Dealer Principal.

2016 was one of their best sales years. He believes a big reason is for the high demand for trucks and S.U.V.'s and the allure of new technology that comes with the vehicles.

"There's a lot more technology in vehicles today, they're safer," Ramey added.

He thinks new technology like backup cameras, automatic emergency braking and hands free blue tooth systems allow drivers to have a safer driving experience and allows them to save money on insurance and ticket citations for distracted driving in the future.

The uptick in sales could come to a halt. According to Forbes, interest rates and gas prices are beginning to rise and more borrowers are defaulting on their car loans.