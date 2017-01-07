Bluefield family safe after house fire

A Bluefield family is safe after an over night house fire.



It happened just after 9 p.m. along the 400th Block on Union Street.

Police said they were forced to run inside the home and help rescue the family.

When firefighters arrived on scene part of the home was engulfed with flames.

"Well we had flames coming from the bottom floor apartment coming out the front door and the windows there were no injuries it come in as a report as a possible entrapment upstairs when we first got the call by the time we got there Bluefield pd had already made everybody get out of the upstairs apartment," Captain Jimmie Perkins said.

Investigators said a kitchen grease fire is what sparked the blaze