Renovations on schedule for Princeton renaissance theater

A former movie house in Mercer County is well on its way to getting a much needed makeover. For the last few months crews have been hard at work restoring the former Lavon Theatre in downtown Princeton.

Zachariah Nartin and his construction crew said getting the opportunity to restore the building has been a labor love.

"I love working on these old buildings I'd like to see the whole street revitalized like this," he said.

The crew has been hard at work gutting the remains of the building and reinforcing its structure. Earlier this week the crew received the steel needed to lay the foundation for the theaters marquee.



"We are currently working on trying to get the marquee sign up working on the sub-structure for it as well as catching up the storefront" he added.



This project is just one of of several revitalization efforts that residents hope will jump start the local economy and serve as a catalyst for redeveloping the downtown area.



It's all about transformation, it's all about giving hope and energy to the community you know. The murals and events like Downtown Countdown it really brings people out and we call that social capital," project member, Greg Puckett said.



A box office, a museum, and black box theatre are just some of the new features the theatre will include. Once completed it will serve as a movie theater and playhouse. Puckett also said the renovations are on schedule and they're hoping to start using the building with in the next 6-8 months



"We want this marquee on to where we are going to light it up first thing on the very first cruise ins in May. We'll be working on the inside walls getting all that done we are hoping to have that structure be usable,it may not be a full scale by the end of the year but definitely a usable building where we can come in have performances and things like that to really let the community shine," he said.





