Applications being accepted for Beckley Citizens Academy

Applications are now being accepted for the 20-17 Beckley Citizens Police Academy.

The 10 week course is all aimed at providing a behind the scenes look at the department.

It includes live demonstrations some hands on training an opportunity to learn the structure and activities of the department

"The whole program is based on getting people involved with their police department and informing them on what the police department does and also the whole judicial system in Raleigh county we do things like go to the court house the southern regional jail the 911 center. It's really an informative class about the law enforcement and judicial system here in Beckley," Captain Jake Cory said.

Applications are available at the departments records division or online at Beckley.org