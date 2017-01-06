Pharmacy speaks out after Attorney General brings lawsuit

A local pharmacy finds itself in the middle of controversy. West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morissey is suing Crab Orchard Pharmacy with the allegations of dispensing a high amount of painkillers and for violating consumer protection laws. 59 News spoke with the owner of one of the pharmacies being sued.

Kathlyn Sallaz and her husband have owned Crab Orchard Pharmacy since 20-12. While she believes there's a serious substance abuse problem in West Virginia, she thinks this lawsuit is coming years after she says drug distribution rates in southern West Virginia have gone down.

"We have worked to get these numbers under control. They've dropped 78% in a matter of six or seven years so we've worked very hard to do the right thing and we don't want to be part of the problem," said Sallaz.

However, that's not what Attorney General Patrick Morrisey claims. The eight count civil complaint charges Crab Orchard Pharmacy with violations of the state's Controlled Substance Act as well as its Consumer Protection and Credit Act, along with unfair methods of competition and negligence, among other charges.

"It's our ultimate goal to dramatically reduce the number of scripts that go for inappropriate opioid usage. We think there could be a much lower number of opioids ultimately prescribed and dispensed in West Virginia but that's going to take some time, it's going to take some education and it's going to take some enforcement," said Morrisey.

The lawsuit contends that Crab Orchard Pharmacy dispensed 4.6 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone in a town of 2,600 people in a county with forty other facilities licensed to distribute the same drugs. However Sallaz says it's important to her and her husband that their family grows up in a safe community, which is why they don't want to contribute to the substance abuse problem.

"My husband and I and our entire staff work every day to prevent medications getting in the wrong hands," Sallaz added.

She says just last year, the dispensing of all controlled substances at their pharmacy accounted for just 15% of all prescriptions filled. Sallaz adds the numbers of controlled medications dispensed has dropped every year since 2010. The Attorney General's office has been investigating all aspects of the pharmaceutical supply channel including manufacturers, pharmacies and physicians to enforce consumer protection laws.

Crab Orchard Pharmacy is the third to be targeted by the office. Larry's Drive-In Pharmacy in Madison and Boone County and Judy's Drug Store in Grant County have also been involved in lawsuits with the Attorney General's office.