resident speaks out after heroic effort

Police are searching for answers after a man dies in a car fire. The fire happened Monday night in Beckley.

The victim initially was able to make it out alive thanks to the help of residents in the area but later died in the hospital.

Jessica Stetmeir was left shaken up after hearing a loud explosion followed by desperate calls for help.



"I was terrified I was terrified because my daughters only 12 I was afraid she would see her mom get blown up," she said.



Adrenaline kicked in and she and her 12-year-old daughter rushed to the scene along Virginia Street and Central Avenue

with a blanket in hand. When she arrived she said another good Samaritan had made it to the scene. Both of them risked their own lives and rescued the man from the burning car.



"I used the blankets to cover him to put the fire out and then he had to move himself away from the car because we couldn't grab him because of the damage that was done so he laid right here in the grass behind me in front of this house and we covered him blankets and the car was still on fire then it exploded again," she said.



Days later you can still see see the scorch marks left behind. After getting the man to safety the Beckley Fire Department arrived on scene.



Firefighters say the resident's heroic efforts are a prime example of faith in humanity.

"Really commend them for their efforts i mean so many time at least now days you see people turn the other way don't want to get involved but apparently obviously there's was someone in desperate need and they reacted in a human way," Lt. Parson's said.

However, Stetmeir and her daughter don't consider themselves heroes.



I just hope anyone would do the same in the same situation i hope that what i did and what that other man did to save his life i hope that that makes people realize that they can help too you don't have to worry about you just go in and help