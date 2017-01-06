Membership Drive Being Held At YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley This Weekend

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is holding a membership drive on Saturday January 7, 2017 and Sunday January 8, 2017. Anyone from the community can workout there on those dates for free. It's all in an effort to spike membership and show the community the newly renovated facility.

Membership and Wellness Director Ryan Gilkerson said, "We redid our pool deck, our middle floor locker rooms got renovated. We did some work on our basketball court, our indoor track. Just about everything in the facility got somewhat of a touch up."

There will be free t-shirts and refreshments. The public is welcome to attend on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.