Backpacks on Ski Lifts? Not a Good Idea

Winterplace touts itself as the best place in the Southeast for skiers and snowboarders. With January being the national learn to ski month, many newcomers will be hitting the slopes. Backpacks are useful in many instances, but when it comes to hitting the slopes, it's best to leave it at home. They can get caught on lifts - which can be deadly. The Ski School Supervisor at Winterplace Ski Resort wore one and had a terrifying incident. Eric Dorsey, Ski School Supervisor, said "Years go, I had a backpack on at a resort and I got caught in mine. So that was a one time I don't do anymore and that was a long time ago. When you're expecting to exit a chair that's a disconnect moving at pretty high speed, and as you stand up and start to leave the chair, and the chair decides 'no you're coming with me". It's a pretty sudden surprise, it's not expected and uh it is pretty terrifying."

At Winterplace, they take precautionary action and have been since the beginning. They provide a lift lesson to all skiers and snowboarders as part of a taking a ski lesson. And with the colder weather expected this weekend, people might think to bring a backpack with them to pack extra layers. Tom Wagner, Exec VP of Winterplace Ski Resort, said " you know, one of the things that uh, regards to riding lifts, we always recommend that people take their backpacks off before they get on. They're taking some extra gloves, or a hat, or maybe they've got their lunch in their bag. We always recommend that and that's part of the skiers responsibility."

It might make sense to some out west, but it's not recommended. Eric Dorsey, Ski School Supervisor, added "If you're out in the back country out in Colorado or something, it might be useful. But for the most part, all it is is a hazard on the lift. It can get caught on the lift. And I've seen several people, even this year, get caught on the lift by a backpack."