Snow Plow Safety

When winter weather comes, snow plows take to the roads in mass. Cars are supposed to stay 100 feet behind snow plows while they are dumping salt. Many don't stay the recommended distance away.. Which allows for salt to bounce up from the pavement and damage their cars. Curtis Redden, Roadway Foreman Section 2 WV Parkways Authority, told us " Well if you could get a big piece of salt, it could, um, it could actually chip the paint on your vehicle. If you get the perfect bounce, it could crack a window. Just typical things like, it's almost like a rock falling off a vehicle." Redden added that people don't realize how big the trucks are, and that they are 12 feet wide and take up a whole lane.