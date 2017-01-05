Dispatchers remind residents of non-emergency line

With the snowy conditions and slick icy roads, dispatchers at the Beckley Raleigh County Emergency Operating Center in Beaver have already seen a significant increase in their call volume.

On Thursday the center had already seen an increase in their call volume to 100 calls per shift.



In light of the expected high call volume dispatchers and emergency officials are encouraging residents to only use the 911 line in the event of a life threatening emergency.



John Zalinkski is the Emergency Centers Director. He said if you're looking to report a road hazard or down power line its best use their 10 digit non emergency line. Too many calls received that aren't emergencies can pose issues for dispatchers.



"If you slide into a ditch or if you get stuck up and there is no danger to anybody there's no injuries you're not impeding traffic and you just need a wrecker and you don't know what wrecker service to call or something you can always call that 10 digit number," he said.

That number is 304-255-9121

Additionally to help prevent vehicle accidents Zalinski also encouraged residents to use extreme caution when driving.



"If you don't have to be out do not get out let the snow plows do their jobs they have a lot of roadways to cover in the county with very limited resources so it takes time. Just give those snowplow's time enough to get the roads treated and salted before you venture out," he said.

For a complete directory you can visit http://pages.suddenlink.net/raleigh911/phonelist.htm



