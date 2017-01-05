Roane County Sheriff Won't Resign Over Criminal Charge

By the way he was hobnobbing with voters Wednesday you'd never know Roane County Sheriff Matthew "Bo" Williams was in legal hot water. Legally, he remains the sheriff despite charges of grand larceny, accusing him of stealing drug evidence while a Spencer Police officer. Williams refuses to step down.

"I just want everyone to know that as long as I am in office, I will uphold to my promises made during the campaign, and I will do my best job as sheriff, as long as I am allowed," said Sheriff Matthew "Bo" Williams, Roane County.

But the prosecutor tells 59 News, that Williams already admitted stealing and using drugs, so we asked the Sheriff point blank.

Sheriff Matthew "Bo" Williams, Roane County:

Q: How are you doing? You have some issues with drug use?

"No comment," said Sheriff Williams.

Q: Are you being treated for drug use?

"No comment. I don't want to get into that kind of stuff. I just, I'll give you a statement," Williams said.

Q: Well what about the allegations that you stole from the police department.

"I'm not going to get into that stuff right now," said Williams.

Some townsfolk believe Williams needs help.

"I think that if he was on drugs; and he stole drugs from the thing; I think he needs help. I don't think he needs punished, he needs help," said Tommy Williams, a Spencer resident.

For now the Chief Deputy is running the Sheriff's office, and all appears in order. But some people are concerned about negative effects from the controversy.

"Yes, public safety yes. You've got to have safety for the community," said James Ganley, a Roane County resident,

The County Commission is asking the courts, to remove Sheriff Williams from office.

"Legal analysts say the case against Sheriff Williams could take months in the courts, but leaders tell us that public safety will remain a top priority while the case against Sheriff Williams moves through the legal system," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.