Dennis Davis to become secretary of veterans assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Army veteran Dennis Davis has been tapped to become secretary of veterans assistance by Gov.-elect Jim Justice.

Justice announced Davis' appointment Thursday. Davis currently serves as a member of the Honor Guard at the Donel C. Kinnard memorial veterans cemetery in Dunbar.

Davis says he'll seek ways to increase veteran awareness and participation in a network of programs.

Former state Sen. Billy Wayne Bailey served as the state Department of Veterans Assistance deputy cabinet secretary since 2011.

